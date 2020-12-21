Tiffany Haddish announces She Ready internship program

Finalists are set to be selected in February 2021

“She ready,” alright! Tiffany Haddish has partnered with Ready to Succeed and recently announced her She Ready internship program.

Haddish is continuing to give back with her platform and has officially announced her She Ready internship program, which is set to launch in 2021. The new program is born from a partnership with Haddish and Ready To Succeed, a “career and personal development program that provides youth impacted by foster care with the resources, relationships, and opportunities they need to thrive, both personally and professionally.”

Per the official website, the She Ready internship program “connects transition-age foster youth with transformative experiences in the media, arts and entertainment industries. The program is supported by Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation and Ready To Succeed, a Career Accelerator for foster youth, who will provide training, mentorship and ongoing support.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must have currently or formerly been in the foster care system and they must be between the ages of 18 and 25. The program’s official message speaks on how close to home the foster care system is to Haddish.

It reads, “She Ready Foundation believes that foster children deserve an equal opportunity for a normal childhood. Founder Tiffany Haddish has made it her goal to empower, support and encourage children living in the foster care system. She knows all too well what it’s like to move from home to home in the middle of the night with all her belongings packed in garbage bags and feel like the world has forgotten about her.”

Haddish herself has been vocal about her childhood in the foster care system, having spent two years living with foster families until her grandmother ultimately gained custody of her and her siblings. Having dealt with immense struggle in her life, even living in her own car three separate times, she told GQ in 2018, “I think that was God teaching me a lesson over and over…I wasn’t paying attention the first two times.”

The She Ready internship application is available to fill out now on the official website, with finalists set to be selected in February 2021.

