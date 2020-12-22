Lil Wayne questions if he’s ‘worthy’ after Grammys don’t invite him

'Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality?' the rapper asks via Twitter

After over 20 years in the music industry, Weezy is feeling ignored by the Recording Academy. In a tweet, rapper Lil Wayne questioned if he is “worthy” after the Grammys didn’t invite him to the ceremony.

The 63rd Grammy Awards, set to air January 31, 2021, is music’s biggest night, featuring star-studded appearances and performances across various genres. This year, however, it seems the NOLA-bred rapper did not receive an invite, which is disappointing to him and his faithful fans.

The rapper tweeted, “As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

The rapper himself has received glowing recognition from the academy in the past. Wayne has earned 24 nominations since 2005 and, as he mentioned in his tweet, has won five of those awards.

In 2007, Wayne won Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or a Group, and Best Rap Solo Performance during his critically acclaimed Tha Carter III era.

Wayne was noticeably absent from the Grammy nominations this year, having released his thirteenth studio album, Funeral, this past January.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Lil Wayne attends Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” album release party on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida.[ (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records)

Wayne’s criticism comes on the heels of multiple controversies surrounding the Grammy awards. In late November, singer The Weeknd also took to Twitter to criticize the award ceremony, which he explained, “remain corrupt.” The singer’s latest album, After Hours, premiered at the top of the charts and his single “Blinding Lights” has been a huge hit, yet he received zero nominations this year.

Tiffany Haddish also had issues with the Grammys after they refused to pay for any of her expenses after offering her a hosting gig.

