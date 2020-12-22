Mulatto confirms name change: ‘I’m not a colorist’

The rapper sat down with The Shade Room to break down 'misconceptions'

After a substantial amount of controversy, Atlanta rapper Mulatto confirmed to The Shade Room that she is working on changing her name, insisting that she’s not a colorist.

When asked what is the most common misconception that people have about her, Mulatto had a definitive answer when she appeared on The Shade Room a few days ago. She responded, “That I’m a f— colorist!”

The rapper continued, “I can’t convince people that already don’t like me otherwise…but that would be my biggest misconception right now. I’m not a colorist.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Later on in the interview, she mentioned that there is “a name change in the works.” She explained, “That’s why I’m doing my little part on the back end like learning about today, and talk [ing] about the name change and stuff like that, to also dead it on my end because I feel like that kinda contributes to that.”

She shared that she is not ready to announce a new name yet, breaking down the logistics of changing your name in the entertainment industry.

“People gotta understand too, that at this level in an artist’s career that’s not just something that happens overnight…it’s so much money and investments on the line when you do that…but it’s definitely in the works, like, I’m considering it for sure.”

Born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, Mulatto first took the world by storm in the reality TV show The Rap Game, where she appeared as Miss Mulatto, winning the show’s first season. Since then she’s been known just as Mulatto, steadily releasing mixtapes until her official debut album, Queen of Da Souf, dropped this year. Her lead single, “B— from da Souf” peaked at 95 on the Billboard Hot 100.

(Warning: Explicit lyrics)

Mulatto’s stage name has come under fire for quite some time, with many fans on social media calling her out on what they feel is an incredibly offensive moniker. Though the social media backlash has been steady, reports of Mulatto officially considering a name change only started popping up last month.

