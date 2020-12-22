US Surgeon general urges Lebron James to set example by taking vaccine shot

Dr. Jerome Adams asks the Lakers superstar to 'Take the shot' to help convince others to do the same



The nation’s leading doctor has a request for Lakers superstar LeBron James who’s fresh off a championship with the celebrated team. Dr. Jerome Adams says that James should be one of the first people to publicly take the vaccine so that others will be encouraged to do it too.

Adams said during an appearance on KTLA 5 that he hoped the player, who has a school in his native Akron, Ohio, and has been a vocal leader in the social justice movement, will ‘take the shot’ to encourage others, especially African Americans to do the same.

“LeBron James, I know you’ve been a big supporter of masks. I want to know when you’re going to take the shot. Not the basketball shot, but the COVID shot. Because I did it because I know it’s safe, and we want to make sure people understand this is how we end the pandemic.”

Adams said that when he was in Akron over the weekend, he was asked when James would get vaccinated. He believes that James would help make the vaccine seem safe for others, given his stature and community activism.

LeBron James, Dr. Jerome Adams (Getty Images)

The surgeon general may have a point. The Associated Press reports findings via The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll that approximately 25% of Americans are unsure about the vaccine, with another 25% saying they absolutely won’t take it.

AP talked to Horace Carpenter, 86, of Davenport, Florida, who is African-American and knows he is part of the most vulnerable population who probably should get the vaccine. But even he is hesitant due to the history of medical racism experienced by African-Americans.

“I’d like to see it come out first,” though Carpenter said he wants to go by the recommendation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist who has advocated for the vaccine, especially among African Americans. As theGrio reported, Fauci shared that an African-American virologist helped develop the vaccine to ensure it was safe for Black patients.

But Carpenter worries that there may be some issues with the vaccine in its initial rollout.

“There is such racial inequality in our society,” he said. “There’s bound to be some hiccups.”

Adams hopes that James, and ultimately others, will be willing to personally show that the vaccine is safe so that the coronavirus pandemic that has dramatically impacted African-American health and finances can end.

“I think that’s how we promote confidence, and we want people to lead by example,” the surgeon general said.

