Vanessa Bryant gifts Kobe’s rare ‘Grinch’ Nike sneakers to Kim Kardashian

The late NBA star first stepped out in the neon green kicks in 2010

Vanessa Bryant has gifted several of her famous friends with a pair of rare Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” sneakers.

Kim Kardashian West and her mother Kris Jenner received the kicks, with Kardashian sharing the surprise in a video on her Instagram Story, PEOPLE reports.

“OMG Thank you [Vanessa] I’m screaming!!!” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story. “Love my Kobe’s!!!”

According to Sneaker News, the ‘Grinch’ sneakers retail for about $130 to $180, but resellers are charging as much $1,700. The highly coveted Nikes won’t be available to the public until Christmas Eve.

Vanessa Bryant gave Kim Kardashian a pair of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' sneakers for Christmas 🔥 #KimKardashian #nike #VenessaBryant pic.twitter.com/DeoZLzcsJa — Rachel (@RachelRyanRadio) December 22, 2020

Vanessa also sent a pair of the neon green sneakers to radio personality Patty Rodriguez, who captioned a photo of them on her IG Story: “Mamba Forever.”

Kobe first stepped out in the “Grinch” sneakers in 2010 before they became available to the public on Christmas Day that same year. The upcoming reissue features a few modifications, such as “Zoom Air unit positioning, outsole patterns and other performance-related details,” according to Sneaker News.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash earlier this year along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (GiGi) and seven others. Since then, his widow has marked several milestones, including their 21st anniversary and what would have been Kobe’s 42nd birthday in August.

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram at the time.

She continued, “Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily.”

Vanessa and Kobe married in 2001 and welcomed four daughters, Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1.

