NBA star Rajon Rondo’s girlfriend punches woman in parking lot altercation

According to TMZ video and a new lawsuit, Rondo's girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, socked someone in a parking-lot mixup back in July.

Loading the player...

According to TMZ, the girlfriend of NBA player Rajon Rondo punched a woman in a parking lot altercation this summer.

The two-time NBA champion and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, reportedly got into it with another woman back in July about a parking space at a Los Angeles apartment complex. Now, that woman, Toktam Jorshari, is suing the former Los Angeles Laker and Fitzgerald for “assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy.”

She is seeking $1 million for unspecified damages.

Rajon Rondo, then a Los Angeles Lakers player, shoots the ball in October’s Game Six of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Finals game against the Miami Heat in Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the soundless video, obtained by TMZ and circulated on social media, both Rondo and Fitzgerald can be seen arguing with Jorshari for quite some time before the scene takes a dramatic turn.

Read More: NBA referee announces that he’s gay following slur by Rajon Rondo

Rondo is seen holding Fitzgerald back and nudging Jorshari towards the front of her car with his elbow. This is when it all escalates, as Fitzgerald then throws punches at Jorshari, and Rondo simply steps back and watches.

Rajon Rondo found his soulmate 🥺🥺

pic.twitter.com/4ySSyzAPjc — 🏀 (@dribblecity) December 23, 2020

According to her lawyers, Eddie Tehrani & Arnold Gross from State Law Firm, Jorshari was the victim in this situation and has a strong case.

Per TMZ, they explained: “In the NBA, unnecessary and excessive contact is considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which can result in a fine, ejection and possible suspension of a player … outside the NBA such conduct is considered an assault and battery. No man should ever put their hands on a woman, ESPECIALLY an NBA basketball player with superior height, and strength. The video speaks for itself.”

Read More: Rajon Rondo: GQ internship ‘had me working hard’

Attorney Mark D. Baute, who is representing Rondo, disagrees, telling TMZ: “The plaintiff and Mr. Rondo’s girlfriend had an unpleasant encounter that lasted roughly 10 seconds, and Mr. Rondo tried to prevent them from any further interaction, which was awkward due to (a) his thumb being broken, and (b) the plaintiff not wearing a mask.”

In his statements, Baute spoke well of Rondo’s new future with in Atlanta, saying, “The focus now is on playing the best possible basketball for the Atlanta Hawks.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

