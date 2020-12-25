Chrissy Teigen is ‘sad’ she’ll never be pregnant again after losing son Jack

Teigen took to Instagram to update on her journey

In a vulnerable and revealing Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen reveals she is sad she’ll never be pregnant again after losing her son Jack earlier this year.

Teigen, 35, revealed the loss of her pregnancy in the second trimester early this Fall. Now a few months later, Teigen is checking in again with her followers on her journey.

In a caption under a mirror selfie she posted on Instagram two days ago, Teigen writes, “this is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

She went on to explain that while her journey has been frustrating, she feels a sense of pride, writing, “But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

In her initial post in October 2020, Teigen revealed the loss of her pregnancy in a series of photos.

Under that post, she explained, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”



She concluded, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Chrissy Teigen and husband, John Legend, have two kids; a 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 2-year-old son, Miles. Since the beginning of her motherhood journey, Teigen has been open with the public about her fertility struggles and her experience with In vitro fertilization (IVF).

