Kirk Cameron hosts maskless caroling event to protest stay-at-home order

This is the third event the actor hosted this month

It appears that Kirk Cameron is not concerned about the coronavirus.

The actor recently held a maskless Christmas caroling protest in Ventura County despite California’s rising Covid-19 numbers. The event attracted about 100 maskless people, according to Deadline.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Cameron, known for his role in the TV comedy series Growing Pains, held the event in the parking lot of The Oaks Mall. The actor posted about the protest on social media, calling it Sing It Louder USA.

Cameron describes the event as a “Singing Christmas carols in communities across the US…in response to govt tyrants telling us how to celebrate Christmas.”

The mall posted a statement saying they do not agree with the event but could not legally stop the carolers from congregating.

“We do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – peaceful protest event planned, per the mall posted to Twitter. “We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue.”

“To be clear,” wrote a Twitter user, “there is no constitutional right to protest on PRIVATE PROPERTY. You can kick them out if you choose too. Threatening the public’s health is a 100% valid reason to protect your employees and mask-donning patrons.”

We do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue. — The Oaks (@ShopTheOaks) December 23, 2020

But some social media users were not buying the mall’s excuse.

“I want to believe this but I do not,” wrote a tweeter. “If you had wanted it stopped, you would have taken greater measures. What if it had been a Klan gathering? Would you have allowed it? You have a responsibility to keep your shoppers and our community safe. You failed miserably last night.”

I want to believe this but I do not. If you had wanted it stopped, you would have taken greater measures. What if it had been a Klan gathering? Would you have allowed it? You have a responsibility to keep your shoppers and our community safe. You failed miserably last night. pic.twitter.com/AXuwp3SByU — Paula Nathan (@PNathan4Kids) December 23, 2020

“Is this still considered a peaceful protest if they are potentially spreading a disease?” added another.

Is this still considered a peaceful protest if they are potentially spreading a disease? — Dan Wilday (@dwilday) December 23, 2020

This is the third event Cameron hosted this month.

