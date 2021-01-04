IRS relaunches online tool to track status of your stimulus check

Most Americans who received a stimulus check last spring will get the $600 payment

The IRS began issuing a second round of stimulus checks last week, and most qualifying Americans are expected to receive payments via direct deposit and paper check by January 15.

You can now check the status of your payment by using the IRS’s relaunched “Get My Payment” tool, which is updated daily. The online resource is available in English and Spanish. Users will be asked for their social security number and address to see if their check will be sent via direct deposit or through the mail. The tool will also show the status of your first stimulus payment from spring 2020. The program may not be accessible to individuals who didn’t file a tax return, krem.com reports.

The COVID relief funds will pay single tax filers up to $600, or $1,200 per married couple, plus $600 for each child dependent. The money is not taxed as income and recipients will not have to repay the government. theGRIO previously reported, most Americans who received a stimulus check last spring will get the $600 payment.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously said the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service “are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families.”

“These payments,” he said in a statement, “are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”

President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats have pushed for an increase in stimulus payment amount.

Congress and Trump approved the second stimulus relief at the end of 2020. According to the bill, the IRS and Treasury will cease sending payments on January 15. If your check has not been issued by then, you can claim the amount you’re owed on your 2020 taxes, perBusiness Insider.

