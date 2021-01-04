‘One Night in Miami…’ trailer shows four legendary friends that helped change the world

Regina King's feature film directorial debut chronicles a historic night with Cassius Clay, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke

Amazon Prime Video just dropped a new trailer for One Night in Miami… and in it, we catch a glimpse of the incredible movie that debuts on the streamer on Jan. 15.

Regina King‘s feature film directorial debut showcases an impressive cast including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson with Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick.

Here’s the synopsis:

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on Kemp Powers’ award-winning play of the same name and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

Amazon Prime Video also released the character posters for the film’s four brilliant stars and they’re pretty powerful:

Check out the new trailer below:

We can’t wait for the world to see the film that highlights how one night changed these four icons and helped shape the heroes they would become.

One Night in Miami… premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 15.

