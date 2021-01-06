Eric Trump warns Republicans of primary: ‘They will lose’

The president's son wants Republicans to challenge the election results

Eric Trump has threatened primary Republicans who do not support his father’s efforts to overturn the election in the president’s favor.

President Donald Trump has not conceded his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden and has falsely claimed that it was rigged. He filed lawsuits, applied pressure to officials to “find votes,” and encouraged VP Mike Pence to thwart the largely ceremonial certification of Biden’s electoral college win.

If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back! January 6, 2021

Eric appeared on Fox News Tuesday and warned that other Republicans needed to show an equal desire to challenge Biden’s win.

“Tomorrow’s gonna tell you a lot about the country,” Eric Trump told host Sean Hannity. “Because I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressman that does not—meaning on this side—that does not fight tomorrow, their political career is over. Because the MAGA movement is going nowhere!”

"I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressmen — meaning on this side — that does not fight tomorrow, I'm telling you, their political career is over, because the MAGA movement is going nowhere … they will get primaried" — Eric Trump pic.twitter.com/Xk7F65D7iG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Eric maintained that his father created “the greatest movement in American history.”

Eric insisted there would be political consequences for those who did not align themselves with the 45th president of the United States.

“They will get primaried next time around. And they will lose if they don’t stand up and show some backbone, and show some conviction,” he said.

Eric also took to Twitter to amplify his warning and vowed to make it a personal mission.

“I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose,” he tweeted.

I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 6, 2021

Twitter uses took to mocking the president’s son who turns 37 today.

In a family of Fredos, Eric Trump is the Shemp. https://t.co/0ZdroOAOv6 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 6, 2021

If you want them to lose get your dad to endorse them. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 6, 2021

As theGrio reported, Congress is set to certify Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win despite attempts to challenge the outcome.

