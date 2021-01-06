Trump locked out of Twitter for 12 hours, facing ban

Facebook and Youtube also removed a video by Trump contesting the election results

President Donald Trump will have to find another social media platform to vent on as Twitter has locked his account for the next 12 hours following today’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He may also be banned for good if his violations continue.

Twitter removed three of Trump’s tweets because of “repeated and severe violations,” of its civic integrity policy. Trump uploaded a video in the aftermath of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in the video. “It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now.”

Twitter flagged it as a “risk of violence,” and removed it completely.

The social media giant has now warned that the president may be permanently banned from its site.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted.

“This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. January 7, 2021

Facebook and Youtube similarly removed the video by Trump from their platforms following the day of violence and the attempt to subvert Biden’s win, CNBC reported.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” Facebook vice president of Integrity Guy Rosen said in a tweet. “We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

Facebook added that it would counter any suggestion that would incite violence or spread falsehoods about the election.

“Joe Biden has been elected President with results that were certified by all 50 states. The U.S. has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after an election,” the updated Facebook text will read.

Despite the actions taken by the tech giants, some felt it was simply too little, too late. They were chided for not reining in Trump sooner.

“You’ve got blood on your hands, @jack [Dorsey] and Zuck. For four years you’ve rationalized this terror. Inciting violent treason is not a free speech exercise. If you work at those companies, it’s on you too. Shut it down,” Chris Sacca, an early investor in Twitter, tweeted.

You’ve got blood on your hands, @jack and Zuck. For four years you’ve rationalized this terror. Inciting violent treason is not a free speech exercise. If you work at those companies, it’s on you too. Shut it down. — Chris Sacca 🇺🇸 (@sacca) January 6, 2021

