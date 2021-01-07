55 people charged following Capitol riots, federal prosecutors say

At least 55 people have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol by an angry pro-Trump mob, which halted the counting of Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Many of the white domestic terrorists involved with the Jan. 6 riots have been charged with unlawful entry, while others are facing assault and weapons charges, according to The Hill. Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., said at a news conference Thursday that more charges could follow in the coming weeks.

An earlier report on theGRIO noted that protesters stormed the building Wednesday afternoon and occupied it for hours. Lawmakers eventually returned later that night and finished their work.

Among those charged Thursday were Mark Leffingwell, who reportedly attacked an officer during the melee and Christopher Alberts, who was charged with having firearms or ammunition on U.S. Capitol grounds.

“This is an organic, fluid situation but we will continue to aggressively pursue charges for all federal offenses based on the evidence both in the superior court side and in the federal court side,” Sherwin said on a call with reporters. “We will bring the most maximum charges we can based on the conduct,” he added.

“We’re trying to deal with the closest alligators to the boat right now,” Sherwin explained. “Those are the people who obviously breached the Capitol, created violence and mayhem there and then exited.”

When asked if his office will bring charges against organizers of the insurrection, or those who incited the violence, Sherwin said, “yes, we are looking at all actors here, not only the people that went into the building.”

Hours before the attack on the Capitol building, Trump urged his supporters to “fight” the results of the presidential election by marching on the Capitol. His call to action incited a riot that resulted in an armed standoff with Capitol police at the House front door.

