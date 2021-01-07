Hoyer says rioters destroyed John Lewis tribute at Capitol

The Civil Rights leader passed away last July at 80 years old.

A tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis was damaged during the riots that took place in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said on Thursday a display honoring the late civil rights leader was destroyed by angry President Donald Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on Wednesday.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“While rioters shamefully destroyed this tribute to my brother John Lewis yesterday, let his words continue to echo in the halls of Congress and in our hearts,” wrote Hoyer on Twitter. “Let us always stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice and for our democracy.”

Social media users expressed their frustration with the mob of people who were able to wreak havoc and detroy government property in the building.

U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer attends the Washington, DC premiere of “Harriet” at the Smithsonian National Museum Of African American History on October 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

“There’s an injustice here that these white racist terrorists have thus far been allowed to walk away scott free along w/a president and members of Congress who led and incited them,” wrote one user. “With police showing us what a double standard really means. Letting this go is not an option.”

“It’s perpetual terrorism. The fact they’re allowed to get away with it and we know they are allowed to get away with it is an extension of the terrorism,” another added.

Lewis passed away last July at 80 years old. As previously reported by theGrio, Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, enduring countless beatings which included a cracked skull at Bloody Sunday.

The tributes to the congressman immediately poured in for the Georgia lawmaker who served in the House of Representatives since 1987.

Former President Barack Obama memorialized Lewis as a man who was “exceptional” even in the face of adversity such as Jim Crow, devoting his life to changing laws that addressed inequality.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Guerilus.

