New year, who dis? ‘Dear Culture’ set intentions for 2021

This week, theGrio's flagship podcast is laying the groundwork for the new year

It’s the first week of 2021, and the Dear Culture Podcast has released a special Friday episode.

Leaving the baggage behind in 2020 and bringing the lessons to the new year, our lovely theGrio hosts Shana Pinnock and Gerren Keith Gaynor take a moment to set out new year resolutions and intentions out to the universe. Asking this week: “Dear Culture, what are you most looking forward to in 2021?”

“2020, last year was trash, garbage, basura,” says Pinnock to Gaynor. “But it’s a new year, we have all that we need to manifest our goals and blessings. The end’s not near, we’re here!”

That’s right. Police brutality, Trump, and a global pandemic did not take us out. Many of us are moving into 2021 with more “intentional” desires and moves.

Both Gaynor and Pinnock are going into the new year without “holding onto the past” and letting the future be the guide. From setting intentions with crystals to setting boundaries, the Dear Culture podcast team is following their heart.

“I learned last year that I could be gone tomorrow. That made me lean into the importance of life,” says Gaynor to Pinnock.

The New Year’s Eve ball drops in a mostly empty Times Square on January 1, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

2020 made us slow down and enjoy the simple things in life. Seeing life for what it really is, without the clubs, offices and other distractions, has made many of us grateful to be alive. More importantly, it’s helped people become committed to making a good life for ourselves.

Dear Culture podcast’s New Year goals for 2021 include:

Step into our own power. We all have innate gifts, talents, and abilities. Gaynor reminds us that we must remember to radically step away from fear and step into our personal powers because we are truly divine beings.

LOVE. Being happy and in love with ourselves is the first step to getting and understanding love. There’s truth when they say, “you can’t love nobody, if you can’t love yourself.” Whether it’s finding yourself or finding somebody, love is beautiful.

Not being afraid of vulnerability. Do not fear showing your true self to people. Whether friends, family, or lovers, being able to verbalize yourself allows love to come to you.

No matter what lies ahead in 2021, it’s important we acknowledge that we have the power to change the course of our lives. It starts with setting your intentions and sticking to those intentions.

