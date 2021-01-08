Dominion Voting Systems files $1.3B lawsuit against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell

Powell’s attorney encouraged Dominion to file the lawsuit because they believe the company's claims were baseless

Dominion Voting Systems is making good on their promise to sue pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

A few weeks back, the company that sells voting software promised to sue the lawyer if she continued to claim they somehow contributed to the alleged voter fraud statements made by President Donald Trump. They claimed their employees are receiving death threats due to claims made by Powell.

But despite the warning, the lawyer doubled down on her baseless accusations and now the company is taking legal action, per Axios. On Friday, the company filed a defamation lawsuit for $1.3 billion.

“As a result of the defamatory falsehoods peddled by Powell … Dominion’s founder, Dominion’s employees, Georgia’s governor, and Georgia’s secretary of state have been harassed and have received death threats, and Dominion has suffered enormous harm,” the lawsuit stated.

“After Dominion sent Powell a letter putting her on formal notice of the facts and the death threats and asking her to retract her false claims, Powell doubled down, tweeting to her 1.2 million Twitter followers that she heard that “#Dominion” had written to her and that, although she had not even seen Dominion’s letter yet, she was “retracting nothing” because “[w]e have #evidence” and “They are #fraud masters!””

But it does not appear Powell is taking the lawsuit too seriously.

“Dominion’s suit against me & DefendingTheRepublic.org is baseless & filed to harass, intimidate, & to drain our resources as we seek the truth of Dominion’s role in this fraudulent election,” she wrote on Twitter. “We will not be cowed in exercising our 1st Amendment rights or seeking truth.”

Powell’s Twitter account was suspended on Friday for violating its harmful policy.

As previously reported by theGrio, Powell’s attorney encouraged Dominion to file the lawsuit and said the company’s claims were baseless.

Lin Wood, the high-profile attorney representing Powell, responded in a letter with, “I have carefully reviewed your letter of December 15, 2020. I am not impressed. Ms. Powell retracts nothing. File your lawsuit.”

