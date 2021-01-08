Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at bar in ‘free as f**k’ T-shirt

Many conservatives have hailed the teen killer as a true hero and patriot

The teenager charged with homicide in the Kenosha, WI killings following the police shooting of Jacob Blake is no longer in jail and he’s celebrating his freedom.

Kyle Rittenhouse just turned 18 and he was spotted recently drinking beer with his parents at a bar in Mt. Pleasant, WI, TMZ reports. State law allows persons under 21 to drink alcohol at a bar if accompanied by an individual of legal drinking age, specifically a parent, guardian or spouse.

Photos of the Illinois teen at Pudgy’s Pub earlier this week show him wearing a shirt with the phrase, “Free as F***.”

Read More: White domestic terrorists like Kyle Rittenhouse are held to a different standard

“Kyle Rittenhouse sure is living the free life! Let this sink in….” wrote a Facebook user who was at the bar when the photo was taken, per Madison. com.

A photo of Kyle Rittenhouse out at a Racine County tavern wearing a "free as fuck" t-shirt were widely shared on social media Friday. Mt. Pleasant Police said that Rittenhouse was with a parent and that his presence in the bar did not violate conditions of his $2 million bond pic.twitter.com/m8NFFEyVM5 January 8, 2021

theGRIO previously reported, Rittenhouse opened fire during a protest in support of Blake, a Black man who was shot by Kenosha police over the summer. Rittenhouse killed two men and injured one. He is too young to purchase a gun on his own so an adult made the purchase for him, using funds from a government-issued stimulus check.

On Tuesday, Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to seven charges including homicide and attempted homicide for his shooting of three Black Lives Matter demonstrators in August, killing two. Many conservatives have hailed him as a true hero and patriot, which is why Rittenhouse was reportedly able to raise $2 million for his legal defense team and post bond on Nov. 20.

Read More: Kyle Rittenhouse charged in protest deaths posts $2M bail

Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25. He told police he was attacked while he was guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense.

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed in a statement that they received a tip about Rittenhouse inside the tavern hours before his arraignment this week. One caller noted that he may be violating the conditions of his bond, but state law allows him to drink at bars with his parents.

“Contact was made with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, and after explaining the situation, his actions and presence in the establishment did not constitute a violation of his bond agreement,” Lt. Scott Geyer of the Mount Pleasant Police Department told Kenosha News.

Rittenhouse’s trial is expected to begin March 29.

