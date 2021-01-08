World Series champ Mookie Betts engaged to middle school sweetheart

The couple met when they were teenagers and Betts said she's been by his side ever since

Mookie Betts put a ring on it.

The MLB star proposed to his girlfriend of 15 years, Brianna Hammonds. According to People Magazine, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder got down on one knee in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday in front of their family and friends to pop the question.

“Winning another World Series was great, but putting a ring on my MVP is the real blessing! I am a blessed man.”

The recent 2020 LegaCCy Award winner proposed to his bride-to-be with a seven-carat diamond. He initially told her they were going to dinner to celebrate his award, bestowed by the PitCCh In Foundation founded by former Yankees star CC Sabathia and his wife, Amber. While at the dinner, Betts staged a ceremony to accept his award then called his fiancée to join him on stage. He then read her a romantic poem and surprised her with the ring.

“Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers,” said Betts to People. “Together we’ve grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife. “

The couple met in middle school and in November of 2018 they welcomed a daughter.

Just a few months ago Betts got a ring of his own, after winning the World Series. As previously reported by theGrio, Betts, who came to the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox, made a mad dash to home plate in the sixth inning in Game 6 to put Los Angeles over the top.

It marked the end of a frustrating championship drought for LA — and perhaps just the start for Betts and the Dodgers, whose seventh World Series title was their sixth since leaving Brooklyn for the West Coast in 1958.

Betts bolted from third for the go-ahead run on World Series MVP Corey Seager’s infield grounder, then led off the eighth with a punctuating homer.

“I just came to be a part of it. I’m just happy I could contribute,” Betts said.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

