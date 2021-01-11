‘Basketball Wives’ to return with Evelyn Lozada and three new faces

We've got a sneak peek of the new season

It looks like Basketball Wives fans can rejoice now that the VH1 series has announced an official premiere date for the new season that features old favorites and a few new faces.

Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O’Neal, Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Kristen Scott, Ogom “OG” Chijindu, and Feby Torres will be back for more drama along with three new additions to the group: Liza Morales and sisters and entrepreneurs Nia and Noria Dorsey.

(Credit: VH1)

According to Variety, the ladies will face the COVID-19 and struggle with the ongoing unrest across the nation and the fight for social justice in the new season that kicks off on February 9.

“Family is still a big theme of the show, as O’Neal relocates to Houston, Texas to be closer to her children; Lozada getting ready to move into a new home, and Pargo is ready to teach her own children about police brutality and how to deal with officers of the law. Discussions of systemic racism and Black Lives Matter will be a part of the season in other ways, as well including through Scott’s involvement with the movement,” the outlet reports.

By the looks of the teaser, the women are hanging out with their masks on and stepping up to tackle what’s really going on in the world while navigating their tumultuous relationships with each other.

Considering the fact that this group os never short on drama, we can’t even imagine hoe they handled all of the craziness 2020 served up while attempting to keep the peace among their feisty friend group.

Basketball Wives returns to VH1 on February 9.

Check out the sneak peek:

