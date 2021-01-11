FBI Memo warns of possible armed protests in all 50 state Capitols

Police have been warned that pro-Trump groups do not want the president removed from office before the inauguration

The FBI is warning police that armed protesters are planning to attack all 50 state Capitols leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On Monday, ABC News reported that they obtained a memo by the FBI in which the threats were outlined with a time frame between Jan. 16-20. The agency had been made aware of armed groups “storming” local, state, and federal courthouses and buildings if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The ATF, DEA, Defense Department, Park Police, and the U.S. Marshals are just some of the agencies that provided the FBI with the information and tips. Other data also came from social media.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” the bulletin read. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

New: @FBI now reports in a bulletin "Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” @AaronKatersky reports. January 11, 2021

A law enforcement source told ABC News that police have been instructed to increase security around their statehouses. Despite the threat, the FBI does not expect violence to occur in every state and remain vigilant.

“At this point in time, the FBI Boston Division is not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitals in our area of responsibility. (ME, MA, NH, and RI) from January 17-20, 2021,” a spokesperson for the Boston FBI told NBC News.

“As always, we are in constant communication with our law enforcement partners and will share any actionable intelligence.”

(Credit: AP)

As theGrio previously reported, the House introduced articles of impeachment against Trump for inciting last week’s insurrection. The U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob of pro-Trump supporters, which resulted in five people’s death, including a police officer. The president’s words have been accused of influencing the mayhem.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” reads the four-page impeachment bill.

“He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.”

Furthermore, there have also been calls for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment and remove Trump from office.

