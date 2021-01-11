Shawna Thomas named executive producer of ‘CBS This Morning’

In an official statement, Shawna Thomas was named executive producer of “CBS This Morning.”

CBS has officially announced Shawna Thomas as executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” with her first day set for Feb. 1. Thomas has had an impressive career already, serving as the Washington, D.C. bureau chief at Vice News, specifically overseeing politics and policy coverage for “Vice News Tonight.”

She also spent just over a decade at NBC News, where she later served as a senior producer of “Meet The Press.” Most recently, Thomas was a content development executive for the news team at the now-defunct, Quibi.

Portrait of CBS producer Shawna Thomas in Baltimore, MD January 9, 2021 Photo: CBS/ Chris Usher © 2021 All rights reserved.

Thomas, per the official statement, says, “When CBS News decided to bring the news back to the mornings many years ago, I took note and cheered them on for not trying to just copy the other network morning shows.”

She goes on to detail her excitement for the new chapter in her career, explaining, “I am excited to join a show that is determined to inform the audience without pandering to them and use those precious two hours, as well as unlimited time online, to expand the creative storytelling that the journalists of CBS News are already famous for.”

Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer of CBS News, revealed in the statement, “Shawna Thomas is one of the top news minds in our field…she’s a hands-on storyteller, accomplished journalist and an inspiring leader.”

She later details how Thomas, “has consistently embraced new ways and platforms to deliver high-quality journalism to audiences everywhere. She has the passion and experience to take “CBS This Morning” to the next level during these transformational times.”

Thomas attended George Washington University, earning a B.A. in political communication before going on to earn a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California. Thomas replaces Diana Miller as executive producer, who left the show last year.

