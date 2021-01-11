Trump considering media tour, refuses to resign: report

Trump yelled 'I’M NOT GOING TO RESIGN' before saying Democrats would 'regret' their impeachment push.

With nine days left in his presidency and a looming historic second impeachment, President Donald Trump has been silenced on social media, but he is reportedly fuming inside the White House.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump yelled, “I’M NOT GOING TO RESIGN” before saying Democrats would “regret” pushing to impeach him for the second time and that they would hurt the country if they did.

President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the Wednesday’s “Stop The Steal” Rally in Washington, D.C., where his supporters gathered to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory before they stormed the Capitol Building. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The report also claims Trump is “livid” at having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended. He is said to be seeking legal recourse against the social media giant. However, there are few options against compelling the private company to restore his account, which had nearly 90 million followers.

“Be careful of what you wish for,” Trump campaign aide Jason Miller told The Daily Beast. “Big Tech, Big Media, and their friends in the national Democratic Party have a unique ability to overreach, resulting in a strengthening of President Trump’s political base.”

Sources tell the news outlet that despite Wednesday’s riotous incident last week at the Capitol — which resulted in the death of five people, including a Capitol Police officer — Trump is “excited and keen on sitting for interviews in the coming days.” He is hoping to highlight the “amazing achievements” of his disgraced presidency.

Next Tuesday, Trump is reportedly scheduled to touch down in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas to visit a section of 450 miles of fencing at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Mark A. Morgan, the acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection department, has said he plans to confirm as many new contracts for an additional 300 miles of fencing before Jan. 19 to lock the government in for completing it or risk a messy legal battle with contractors.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas said he thinks Trump has “much bigger issues than coming over and seeing his 14th-century solution called ‘The Wall.’”

“But, as you know,” Cuellar contended, “he started his campaign attacking Mexico and building the wall and all that. And I think he wants to end his term the same way.”

Neither Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott, nor Dan Patrick, its Republican lieutenant governor, will join Trump at his border appearance.

