Horned Trump supporter to be fed organic food in prison following judge’s order

Jacob Chansley turned himself into an FBI office on Saturday morning

The U.S. Capitol rioter who went viral for wearing horns and face paint had a special request while in court on Monday.

While appearing by phone in a federal courtroom in Phoenix, Jacob Chansley requested an organic diet while he is being held in the quarantine area of a detention center. A judge obliged his request, per ABC 15.

“He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food,” said his mother, Martha Chansley. “Literally will get physically sick.”

In another interview, she said her son supports the country.

Jacob A. Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“It takes a lot of courage to be a patriot, OK, and to stand up for what it is that you believe,” she said. “Not everybody wants to be the person up front.”

Jacob was among the violent mob that stormed the Capitol building last Wednesday and has been charged with “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds” and “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.”

He turned himself into a FBI office on Saturday morning.

The 33-year old Phoenix native is known for participating in Pro-Trump gatherings and in the past has worn a fur headdress, horns, and khaki pants with no shirt. For the most recent rally turned riot, he opted for face paint.

Jacob’s public defender alerted the judge about the QAnon conspiracy theorist’s restrictive diet and that he had not eaten while in custody.

Judge Deborah Fine said the claims were “deeply concerning” and instructed the attorney to work with U.S. Marshal’s Office in regards to the diet.

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His mom says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/doTLFal4At — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 11, 2021

“We will abide by the judge’s order,” David Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona, told ABC15. He adds that Chansley will receive food in accordance with his very specific organic diet.

In regards to his overall charges, Jacob said on Thursday to ABC15 partner Newsy:

“I’m not really all that worried about it because, in all honesty…I didn’t break any laws. I walked through open doors.”

His charges are federal misdemeanors.

