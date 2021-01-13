Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ cast returns in new season 2 trailer

The new season premieres later this month on OWN

In a brand new trailer, the Love & Marriage:Huntsville cast returns for another season of drama, fights and tears on OWN.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville premiered on OWN in 2019. The reality show “centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group.”

While the first season had its fair share of laughs and tears, if the new trailer for the upcoming season is any indication, it will certainly deliver in the drama department.

Like it did last season, the show features Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimmi Grant Scott.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville on OWN

According to the official season synopsis:

“Season 2 picks up with the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While Marsau and Latisha have grown closer during quarantine, LaTisha’s relationship with her sister-in-law Kimmi is falling apart. While Kimmi is busy on the front lines of the pandemic as a nurse, she butts heads with Maurice when it comes to her son Jaylin, who has recently graduated from college and is having trouble choosing his next step in life. As for Melody and Martell, despite their four children, they have recently separated amid rumors that Martell’s mistress is pregnant. As the Holts’ marriage dissolves, Melody’s career is soaring while Martell struggles to keep things afloat.”

The show is executive produced by Carlos King, Gil Lopez and Andrew Hoagland. King was an EP of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for four seasons.

Check out scenes from the new season in the exclusive trailer below:

You can catch up on the first two seasons of Love & Marriage: Huntsville on the Discovery+ app. New episodes of the reality series start Saturday, Jan. 30 at 9/8c on OWN.

