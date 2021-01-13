OWN’s ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ to end with season 8

The Tyler Perry show has been on the air since 2013

After almost 200 episodes, OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots is set to end with season 8.

The Haves and the Have Nots, Tyler Perry’s TV series based on his play of the same name, is set to air its final episodes this year. The show premiered on OWN in 2013, and was the network’s first-ever scripted drama.

(Credit: OWN)

The series, starring John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, and more, was a ratings success for OWN, averaging almost 3 million viewers and according to Deadline, ranking “among the Top 2 scripted cable series among African American women and total viewers during all seven seasons.”

In an official statement, Oprah Winfrey herself said, “The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement.”

She thanked Perry and teased the rest of the season, sharing, “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The president of OWN, Tina Perry, also shared her gratitude to Perry.

“We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making The Haves and the Have Nots one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade.”

She also explained, “The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first ever scripted drama for which we are so proud. We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes.”

The Haves and the Have Nots returns to OWN in May for its final episodes.

