Man accused of throwing fire extinguisher at Capitol police arrested

Robert Sanford's attorney argues that his client solely went on a free bus ride to the rally for Trump

The man accused of throwing a fire extinguisher during the Washington, D.C. riots last week has been arrested.

Robert Sanford, a retired Chester Fire Department firefighter, was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault on a police officer, among other offenses. He is being held at Lehigh County Jail in Pennsylvania, per The Morning Call.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Janani Iyengar said Sanford should remain in custody pending his Washington transfer and is accusing the rioter of being affiliated with the extremist group, the Proud Boys.

Attorney Enrique Latoison argues Sanford went on a free bus to the rally for Trump at the Capitol, but he did not enter the government building.

“He is not charged with simply taking a free bus ride to Washington, D.C. He is charged with a breach of the Capitol,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin. He also said Sanford’s actions were caught on video and that he was a danger to society.

I located a moment where a man with a backpack throws a fire extinguisher during the attack on the capitol. I’m not certain this is the moment Officer Sicknick was fatally struck, but it is worth examining.



Here’s a stabilized clip with progressively slower loops: pic.twitter.com/AZ9j3QyWLV — Manik (@ManikRathee) January 11, 2021

But despite the FBI finding clothing associated with extremists groups at Sanford’s home, Latoison insists.

“He is not part of those groups. He was accused of going around the back of the Capitol building but did not go inside.” Latoison added, “He’s not involved in any white supremacist organization whatsoever, and he doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”

Robert Sanford Image: COURTESY OF THE FBI

The anarchist is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers in the head.

He is being charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assault of a police officer, and civil disorder and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

Sanford retired from his job of 26 years as a firefighter in March. He has three children.

