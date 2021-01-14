Trump tells aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees following Capitol riots

Giuliani reportedly charged Trump $20,000 a day to contest states' results in November's election.

Angry at being the only president of the United States to be impeached twice, Donald Trump is lashing out at his supporters. One person who is a particular source of irritation for Trump is his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Trump has ordered his top aides to stop paying the former New York mayor’s legal fees. He has also instructed that all reimbursements of Giuliani’s expenses be personally approved by the president.

Shown just weeks after his 2016 election, then-President-elect Donald Trump (right) shares a moment with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani before their meeting at Trump International Golf Club in New Jersey. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Giuliani had previously charged Trump $20,000 a day to file legal briefs contesting the results of states he did not win in the 2020 presidential election. Out of 62 lawsuits, 61 failed.

Trump is reportedly blaming Giuliani for the failed court cases and expressing concerns with some of the less-than-perfect moves he made, including his post-election press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, a mix-up that got mocked on late night shows and resulted in the successful “Fraud Street Run” benefitting a local food charity.

At last Wednesday’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building, Giuliani incited the crowd, shouting, “So, let’s have trial by combat!” He is currently being investigated for his role in inciting the thousands of attendees.

The Washington Post is reporting that Trump is “wound up” because none of his closest supporters are making appearances to bolster his steadily diminishing reputation.

The Post notes that while Sen. Lindsey Graham stood up during the night of the certification of the election — claiming, “I’m done. Count me out.” — he joined Trump just days later on a trip to the border wall in Texas. Graham said he spent that flight advising Trump on how to spend his final disgraced days in office.

As the widespread fallout continues around the Capitol insurrection, including hundreds of arrests and a range of charges filed, the president released a statement last night asking for no further violence.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” it read. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

