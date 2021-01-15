Biden nominates Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to DNC post

Bottoms is set to be vice chair in charge of the campaign organization's civic engagement and voter protection.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

In the role, Bottoms would be in charge of civic engagement and voter protection.

In this August screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses the confab, which took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

“Mayor Bottoms is the only Mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Councilmember before being sworn in as Mayor,” the DNC said in press release Thursday night. “Leading with a progressive agenda focused on equity and affordable housing, Mayor Bottoms serves as Chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors.”

On Twitter, Bottoms offered her thanks.

“I’m honored and humbled to be endorsed by @JoeBiden for Vice-Chair of the @DNC,” she wrote. “I’m ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans. But we cannot do it alone — please join me.” She added a link to support the DNC.

A supporter of Mayor Bottoms replied, “Congrats @KeishaBottoms! Atlanta already knows you can do it, time to show everyone else :)”

She was one of Biden’s earliest supporters, endorsing his candidacy in June of 2019.

In August of 2020, Bottoms told Jonathan Capehart of The Washington Post that “We know Joe, and Joe knows us. He’s known working people all his life. He’s a blue-collar guy that never forgot where he came from. He knows the importance of a job is more than just wages. It’s about dignity and it’s about respect, and Joe actually understands that.”

She said she threw her support behind the former vice president and longtime senator because Black women, like her mother, would stand behind him because of his work and loyalty to President Barack Obama, in whose administration he served.

The popular mayor will continue to serve in her role leading Georgia’s largest and capital city. Atlanta and the state of Georgia were instrumental in Biden’s Electoral College victory, flipping the state blue for the first time since the 1990s.

Additionally, Peach State voters recently elected two Democratic senators, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the latter as the first Black man heading to the Senate from Georgia.

