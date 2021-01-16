Chadwick Boseman to receive Performance of the Year Award at third annual Celebration of Black Cinema

The Celebration of Black Cinema will air on KTLA on Saturday, Feb. 6

Chadwick Boseman will receive the Performance of the Year Award at the third annual Celebration of Black Cinema.

On Saturday, the Critics Choice Association announced additional honorees and presenters who will join the invite-only celebration virtually on Feb. 2. The event will be hosted by author/media personality Bevy Smith.

Boseman will receive the award for his final on screen performance as Levee in the critically-praised Netfix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The “Black Panther” actor passed away after a private four-year battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28 at the age of 43.

“Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) will receive the Performance of the Year Award for his magnetic and heartbreaking portrayal of Levee, an ambitious musician struggling to earn the recognition he deserves in a world, and a recording studio, built against him,” according to a press release.

In honor of the late actor, a scholarship fund was donated in his name to help students who are members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s Gold Program.

The Academy’s Gold program is a diversity initiative that helps enhance internship experiences for students by providing exclusive and unprecedented access to industry professionals. The program helps “participants acquire the knowledge, skills and connections to achieve success as they navigate above-the-line and below-the-line full time careers in entertainment.”

The 90-minute digital event will be shared with the public on KTLA and on all Nexstar Media Group television stations on Saturday, Feb. 6.

