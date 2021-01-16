Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff reflect on their relationship

Emhoff will make history as the nation's first 'Second Gentleman'

In a rare joint interview with CNN‘s Abby Phillip, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who’ve been married for six years, reflected on their relationship and their first date.

The interview which aired on Friday, was part of a special airing dedicated to Harris’s historic rise from United States senator for California to vice president.

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff walk in the Downton Holiday Market on November 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Emhoff, who will make history as the nation’s first “Second Gentleman,” is a former entertainment lawyer. He said he broke every rule of dating while courting Harris, who was California’s attorney general when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in 2013.

The two began texting each other the same day as their date and spoke over the phone. They were “laughing the whole time,” Harris said.

“It felt like we had known each other forever,” Emhoff said about their first date. Emhoff then contacted Harris with his availability and was direct about his feelings for her.

I'm so incredibly honored and humbled to be the first @SecondGentleman of the United States. As we countdown to Inauguration Day, I've been doing my homework—and looking to the past for inspiration. pic.twitter.com/bhE7SvCls2 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) January 16, 2021

“I didn’t want it to end. And so the next morning, I pulled the move of emailing her with my availabilities for the next four months, including long weekends,” Emhoff said. “And I said something like, ‘I’m too old to hide the ball. You’re great. I want to see if we can make this work. Here’s when I’m available next.’ And I guess it worked.”

In 2014, Emhoff proposed to Harris and the two were married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. Harris’s younger sister Maya, who officiated the ceremony, spoke to CNN about how she knew Emhoff was right for her sister. “When I saw how he made her laugh. Because one of the things that Mommy used to always say is life will have its ups and downs, so you make sure that you find a life partner who makes you laugh.”

