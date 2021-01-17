National Museum of African American Music partners with Sony to educate students

The museum will 'introduce students to the music industry through the lens of African American history and culture'

A scholarship program and a new exhibit dedicated to Black music executives has been included in the mission at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), thanks to a partnership with Sony Music Group (SMG).

The announcement of the partnership comes days ahead of the January 18 ribbon-cutting at the museum, located in downtown Nashville.

A general view of atmosphere during soundcheck before an Evening with Richard Smallwood and Yolanda Adams benefiting The National Museum Of African American Music at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on September 17, 2017 in Whites Creek, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for NMAAM)

According to a press release, SMG is the first music company to pledge its support of the museum’s mission. The announcement follows the museum’s recent acceptance of a $1 million donation from Amazon.

The Sony Music Scholars Black Music Certification Program and Scholarship plans to “introduce students to the music industry through the lens of African American history and culture,” per the press release, and will partner with the museum on a curriculum, course and certification.

SMG is also sponsoring the museum’s “Business Behind the Music” exhibit at launch, spotlighting Black music executives, record labels and publishers that have played a significant role in American history.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Music Group to grow the museum and invest in the Nashville community,” said H. Beecher Hicks III, president/CEO of NMAAM. “Sony Music’s partnership helps us tell the unique story of Black music executives and also looks to the future to help create the next generation of leaders in music.”

Nashville, tomorrow is the day! The National Museum of African American Music will officially open! Tune in at 12PM CST for the VIRTUAL ribbon cutting ceremony on @theNMAAM's Facebook and YouTube channel. More information: https://t.co/wgZCa0Z4r6 pic.twitter.com/EMDIb2ilWg — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 17, 2021

The museum’s ribbon cutting takes place Monday at the museum’s entrance at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Avenue.

NMAAM members will be able to tour the museum during “Members Preview Weekend” on January 23 and 24. The museum opens to the public on Saturday, January 30, with tours running on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

