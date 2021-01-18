Rudy Giuliani used the very voting method he blasted to overturn election

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer voted in NYC in the 2020 election with an affidavit ballot

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani voted in NYC in the 2020 election with an affidavit ballot, also known as a provisional ballot, because his voter registration had been moved to his residence in Long Island.

As it turns out, this is the same voting method he publicly criticized in his attempts to overthrow the presidential election results, per CNN.

The outlet obtained records of his voter file, showing that Giuliani’s registration was moved to his home in Long Island in August, and his registration in Manhattan was purged the following month, according to the report. But the former mayor of the Big Apple claims he never registered to vote elsewhere, and called the curious case another example of voter irregularities, possibly fraud, from the New York State Board of Elections.

“I have never been registered anywhere else. I have voted in NY County for 28 years and not move [sic].I was US Attorney there and Mayor. This was one of NY State’s numerous voter irregularities, if not voter fraud. The signature on the Suffolk County registration is clearly a fraud,” Giuliani said in a statement to CNN.

When Giuliani showed up to vote in the 2020 presidential election in Manhattan, his name did not appear on the voter rolls, so he cast an affidavit ballot. A copy of his signed affidavit oath states he was registered to vote in the city. Despite this not being the case at the time, a spokesperson for the New York City Board of Elections told CNN that his vote was valid and would be counted, the report states.

During a press conference in November, Giuliani fired off the wild claim that voters were given provisional ballots after Democrats cast fraudulent ballots on their behalf.

“To give you another example, we have 17,000 provisional ballots cast in Pittsburgh. Do you know what a provisional ballot is?,” he asked the room full of reporters. “Provisional ballot usually happens [sic] this way, and about 15 of the 17,000 happened this way: you walk in and you say, ‘I’m here to vote today.’ ‘Oh, Mr. Giuliani, you already voted.’ ‘I did? I don’t remember voting.’ ‘Oh, yes. Yes. You cast an absentee ballot.’ ‘No, I didn’t.’ ‘Yes, you did.’ ‘No, I didn’t.’ ‘Yes, you did,'” said Giuliani.

He continued, “Why did it happen 15,000 times that people in Pittsburgh walked in to vote and they had already voted, according to the Democrat election machine? Did they forget? That many people with bad memories in Pittsburgh? Or is the following correct, that, as witnesses will testify, they were instructed by the Democrat bosses when they had a ballot in which there was no one registered, just assign it to somebody, just assign it to Rudy Giuliani. So, maybe Rudy Giuliani won’t show up to vote. And, if he does show up to vote, we’ll give him a provisional ballot.”

Giuliani spent months defending Trump’s allegations of voter fraud, and challenging the use of provisional ballots.

