Bow Wow says Houston mayor ‘hates’ him following concert criticism

After a contentious Twitter exchange, Bow Wow and Mayor Sylvester Turner shared kind words like gentlemen.

Rapper-actor Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, faced some sharp criticism this weekend after footage of him recently performing in a packed Houston nightclub circulated on social media.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called out the rapper after the video which showed a large crowd — virtually none wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic — enjoying Bow Wow on the mic at the H-town nightclub, Cle.

On Twitter, Turner said Bow Wow’s events in the city “are on our radar” and “neither Houston nor any Texas city should be allowed to be a venue for concert promoters outside of this State because clubs/bars are allowed to reclassify as restaurants. Only legitimate restaurants should be open at this time.” He also told area clubs to “expect visits.”

“Safe to say the mayor of Houston hates my guts. I can’t believe I get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous,” the 33-year-old rapper complained on Twitter Monday.

Turner responded: “Let me be very clear. I don’t dislike @BowWowPromoTeam. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts. Help us get past this virus and then do your thing. The same for other bars & clubs. st #COVID19.”

Baylor University Professor Peter Hotez echoed the mayor’s words: “Safe to say the mayor of Houston @SylvesterTurner does not hate anyone, and has great respect for @smoss as we all do. But we’re worried: COVID19 accelerating with higher death rates and younger ages in minority communities. Hoping to work with Bow Wow to get our city vaccinated.”

Bow Wow apologized and said the crowded last-weekend event was not his show and that he didn’t get paid for it. He just happened to be present to help a friend celebrate his 30th birthday.

“Here’s the TRUTH,” the rapper wrote on Twitter Monday. “My only statement. 1. It was not a bow wow concert. I simply did one verse to like you. And went back to my section and simply put my mask BACK on.”

“I love the city of Houston,” he tweeted. “I consider it like a 2nd home. A place I go to on my free time.”

Houston nightclubs have been open due to the lax rules on business openings from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The city has lost nearly 4,000 residents to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

After their contentious back-and-forth, both Turner and Moss shared kind words like gentlemen.

“I appreciate @smoss and look forward to attending his concert myself in Houston when we get past this pandemic,” Turner tweeted, ending with his initials as signature.

“Much love mayor! Once again im sorry if i caused any disruption. I didnt mean to. All love! And i love the city of houston with all my heart,” Moss replied. “I got your front row seats to the millennium tour when we hit Toyota center. God bless.”

Bow Wow is not the only rapper who raised eyebrows after performing in Houston. Gucci Mane also faced scrutiny for performing in front of a packed crowd in the city last month.

