Delonte West lands job at therapy center following Mark Cuban intervention

West was treated at the Rebound therapy center in Florida last year

Former NBA player Delonte West has landed a job at a Florida therapy center following an intervention with Mark Cuban.

As theGrio reported last year, after photos of West begging for money on the side of the road went viral, Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, offered to pay for West’s rehab. He was spotted picking up the former NBA player at a gas station in September. It was also reported that the NBA attempted to get West “the much needed assistance that he needs,” and eventually, Cuban and West’s mother convinced him to seek treatment at a rehab center.

Now, according to The Athletic, West has a new job at that very same treatment center.

(Credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Rebound center in Florida has reportedly hired West as an employee. Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted out the news, writing, “update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended…Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact.”

Update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended.



Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact. January 19, 2021

Late last year, Cuban tweeted out pictures updating West’s fans on his recovery journey. Captioning pictures of West kayaking and playing frisbee, Cuban wrote, “Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing !”

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

In November, a video of West shooting hoops at the rehab center circulated online, highlighting positive steps in his recovery.

Delonte West was back on the court this week. 💙 👊



(🎥: IG/og__chris19) pic.twitter.com/lpQSRz3yjt — theScore (@theScore) November 5, 2020

West played eight NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks.

