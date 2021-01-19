KeKe Palmer to host 1st youth inauguration program for Biden

KeKe Palmer has been tapped to host a special Inauguration Day program for children on Wednesday.

The youth event titled “Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans” will be livestreamed from Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, when Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States and Senator Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first female (and person of color) Vice President.

“I can’t wait to host the first-ever #InaugurationDay program for young Americans, featuring @drbiden,” Palmer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the special.

The livestream will take place before and during the inauguration ceremony starting at 10 a.m. EST.

For the first time ever, there will be a special live broadcast of the Inauguration made especially for students and families.



You can tune in live at 10am ET on #InaugurationDay. To learn more, go to https://t.co/CcOwVmBgd5.



I’ll see you there!



pic.twitter.com/uPVicubxR2 — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) January 19, 2021

“Inaugurations are one of the most important American traditions,” soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said in a video posted to the Biden Inaugural Instagram account, per USA Today. “And this year, for the first time ever, we’re streaming a special live broadcast made for students and families across the country. Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans.”

“Join me and host Keke Palmer, along with lots of other special guests, as we come together to make history,” Biden said. “See you at the Capitol!”

“Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans” will feature a Nickelodeon-produced segment on the presidential pets, commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar, and trivia questions from Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff.

All programs can be watched live on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media channels YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Biden’’s star-studded inauguration festivities will reportedly include performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.

theGRIO reported, Tom Hanks will host a January 20th TV special titled Celebrating America, that will air in primetime on multiple networks and streaming services. Both Biden and Harris are set to make appearances during the 90-minute telecast.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” said Tony Allen, the President of Delaware State University and CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this primetime program.”

