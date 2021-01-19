Wade children react to risqué IG photo of Dwyane, Gabrielle Union

The couple posted pictures over the weekend from their vacation

After posting a risqué photo with his wife Gabrielle Union on Instagram, Dwyane’s Wade’s children are reacting in the comments.

One of Wade’s latest Instagram posts went viral when he dropped it over the weekend. The post is a picture of a seemingly nude Wade, with his wife in front of him, smiling from ear to ear. Wade captioned the photo, “Birthday behavior‼️39 is already looking up 👀 🖤🖤🖤👑3️⃣,” and it already has over one million likes on Instagram. Now, several of Wade’s kids are chiming in with their thoughts on the couple’s much talked about picture.

Read More: Gabrielle Union says she feels ‘exposed’ in front of Dwyane Wade due to PTSD

Wade’s son Zaire, 18, commented on the picture, “this isn’t what I wanted to wake up to 🤢,” while his daughter Zaya, 13, also commented, writing, “Ayooooo chill, I just got on😵😵😵😔😪.” There was even a comment from Kaavia, Wade and Union’s 2-year-old daughter. The toddler’s official account commented, “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”

The celebrity couple has been busy posting photos from their vacation in Jamaica all week. Union herself shared pictures of the two of them on the beach. The actress captioned the post with some fire and heart emojis and “#birthdaybehavior”.

Read More: Dwyane Wade speaks on ‘unconditional love’ in tribute to daughter Zaya

On Instagram last month Wade wrote about his unconditional love for his daughter, Zaya. Under a picture of Zaya, who came out as transgender last year, he wrote, “Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached. It’s love you offer freely. You don’t base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love, sometimes called compassionate or agape love🖤🖤🖤 @zayawade”

