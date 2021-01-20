Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates historic achievement with ‘Kamala D. Harris Day’

Harris pledged AKA while attending Howard University in the 80s, and the sorority declared Jan. 20 as a day to celebrate her

Loading the player...

The new vice president Kamala Harris has made history in more ways than one.

As the first Black woman to become vice president of the United States, Inauguration Day has been dubbed ‘Kamala D. Harris Day’ by the oldest African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA).

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden fist bumps newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris after she took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read More: Vice President Harris swears in Senators Warnock, Ossoff and Padilla

Harris pledged AKA while attending Howard University in the 80s, where the sorority was founded in 1908. The organization posted the announcement to Twitter and encouraged its sorors to wear pink for the special day.

January 20 has been declared Kamala D. Harris Day! To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #kamalaharrisday pic.twitter.com/0xBPUDpRI7 — Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) January 20, 2021

“January 20 has been declared Kamala D. Harris Day!,” read the post. “To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #kamalaharrisday.”

The AKA’s are apart of the Divine Nine, or the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which consists of the nine major African American Greek-letter fraternities and sororities.

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Read More: Kamala Harris’s niece reveals special meaning behind daughters’ inauguration coats

While using the hashtag, #akahistorymaker women from all around the country posted photos of themselves dressed in pink while wearing their best pearls. AKA has about 300,000 members worldwide.

“What do you do when the first woman becomes Vice President? Wear pink & pearls of course! The @BidenInaugural is special for many reasons and @KamalaHarris is one! Honored & humbled to see my @akasorority1908 sister make history #KamalaHarrisDay #akahistorymaker #Excellence,” added a user.

What do you do when the first woman becomes Vice President? Wear pink & pearls of course! The @BidenInaugural is special for many reasons and @KamalaHarris is one! Honored & humbled to see my @akasorority1908 sister make history 💕💚 #KamalaHarrisDay #akahistorymaker #Excellence pic.twitter.com/mLjemvRz2i — Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) January 20, 2021

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the brother fraternity to the AKA’s, showed their solidarity as well.

“Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. @apa1906NETwork..PROUDLY support our sister Vice President Kamala Harris of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. @akasorority1908 on this Jan 20th being commemorated as #KamalaHarrisDay 06/08!! SKEE-PHI !! #akahistorymaker,” posted an Alpha brother.

Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. @apa1906NETwork ..PROUDLY support our sister Vice President Kamala Harris of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. @akasorority1908 on this Jan 20th being commemorated as #KamalaHarrisDay 🖤💛💗💚 06/08!! SKEE-PHI !! #akahistorymaker pic.twitter.com/kOX2L3cOud — Coach John A. Smith (@CoachJohnASmith) January 20, 2021

Howard University also showed Harris love. Her alma mater’s marching band, the Showtime Marching Band, escorted her to the swearing-in ceremony.

Here we go! The Showtime Marching Band is here, "escorting" Vice President @KamalaHarris with a special drum cadence. #BleedBlue #HU2WH 🥁 💙 pic.twitter.com/LvXjSpkfuG — Howard University (@HowardU) January 20, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

