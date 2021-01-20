Trump children tear up during dad Donald’s farewell address

As Donald Trump made his final remarks to the country, his children were standing by noticeably teary-eyed

Donald Trump’s kids appeared devastated to see their father leave the White House.

As Trump made his final remarks to the country Wednesday morning, his children and family members were standing by noticeably teary-eyed. Trump took a moment to address his supporters before President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

“Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you,” as transcribed by AlJazeera. “Thank you very much, and we love you. And I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart. This has been an incredible four years. We’ve accomplished so much together.”

Trump’s kids tear up during his farewell speech pic.twitter.com/igEbHpN2eu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 20, 2021

Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump can be seen with long faces crying in the background during the farewell speech.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: Members of President Donald Trump’s family await his arrival at Joint Base Andrews before he boards Air Force One for his last time as President on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration, is expected to spend the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

Eric took to Twitter to say it has been the “honor” of his life to watch his dad run the country. In a statement, he goes on to praise his father for all he’s allegedly done in ‘four short years,’ such as protecting religious liberties, creating peace in the Middle East, and standing up for our 2nd Amendment.

Social media users couldn’t help but to notice Ivanka’s tears. NBCUniversal‘s Senior Executive Mike Sington tweeted, “Ivanka cries as her father says goodbye. I cried too…tears of happiness.”

Ivanka cries as her father says goodbye. I cried too…tears of happiness. pic.twitter.com/yGS6WHYzBf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 20, 2021

She also took to Twitter to say final words about her father’s departure. Ivanka claims that she “came to Washington to fight for American families,” adding that she hopes and believes that “America can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences and find common ground.”

Trump made many unprecedented moves as President, and he continued that strategy until his exit. Trump stuck to his promise not to attend Biden’s inauguration, making him the first president in 150 years to do so.

He also confirmed to his supporters that he will be back in politics in some way.

“So, just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form,” he adds. “So, have a good life. We will see you soon. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Thank you.”

After the speech Trump took his last Air Force One flight as president and went to his Mar-a-lago home.

