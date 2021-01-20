Wendy Williams says no interest in meeting ex Kevin Hunter’s daughter

'I don't know her,' Williams said of Hunter's child with his mistress. 'And I don't want to know her.'

Television host Wendy Williams told an Entertainment Tonight Canada correspondent she has no interest in meeting her ex-husband’s daughter.

“The baby? No! Why would I want to meet her? I don’t know her,” Wendy said of Kevin Hunter’s infant daughter. “And I don’t want to know her.”

Wendy Williams told a correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight Canada” that she has no interest in meeting her ex-husband’s daughter. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

Williams also suggested that Hunter was in their home when the child was born.

“She’ll want to meet me first, though,” she said of the baby. “‘Do you know where your father was the night that your mother was giving birth? He was with that lady on TV, Ms. Wendy. ‘Cause he was with me.”

Hunter had a years-long affair with Sharina Hudson. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter when Hudson became pregnant with his child.

Williams was making the press rounds promoting her Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie.

The longtime radio/TV host also said she has no regrets about loving her former husband, and she has forgiven him.

Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams, recently alleged that she had skipped the funeral of their mother, Shirley, who passed away late last year. Williams, however, refuted that account on her show, saying, “Tommy, you know I was at Mommy’s service, and you know she looked beautiful in her casket.”

She also claimed her brother was involved in a physical altercation with another family member at the December funeral. She said her former husband broke up the fight and that she joined him and their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., for dinner that day.

The couple divorced in 2019 after 21 years of marriage.

Williams’ biopic premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., a film that will explore her rise to prominence in media as a radio and then-TV personality, as well as her battle with drug addiction and Hunter’s infidelity.

