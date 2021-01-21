Fox News host Sean Hannity wasted no time attacking President Biden

Hannity also criticized Biden’s comments on COVID-19 while praising how Donald Trump managed the pandemic

Loading the player...

It’s safe to say Sean Hannity was not excited about President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The political commentator blasted the president just hours after he was sworn in. But as Hannity criticized Biden’s first speech calling for unity, social media wasted no time clapping back at the host in defense of Biden.

Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

“Joe predictably meandered his way through a truly unremarkable, totally forgettable, pre-rehearsed set of remarks,” said Hannity while on his radio show, per Newsweek. “The rest of the media mob were flat out lying to the American people, as usual. This was not in any way, shape, or form a memorable speech.”

Read More: Fox, Newsmax walk back voter fraud claims after lawsuit threat

Hannity also criticized Biden’s comments on COVID-19 while praising how Donald Trump managed the pandemic. Over 400,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began.

“They’re minimizing, I noticed, on getting COVID under control,” said Hannity.

“‘It’s going to take a lot of time, a lot of time. Our team is eager.’ I thought he was going to do this on day one. ‘We’re eager though to get the agencies and into the White House to gain a better assessment about where things really stand on managing the pandemic.’ Trump left you multiple vaccines. You’re in much better shape.”

Read More: Ayanna Pressley says husband has COVID-19 after sheltering in Capitol with maskless Republicans

.Senior media reporter at CNN Oliver Darcy caught wind of Hannity’s comments and tweeted some of his own.

“The right-wing media machine has wasted no time trashing Biden, with propagandists like Hannity raging against him as “weak” and “cognitively struggling.” It all foreshadows what the next four years of coverage from outlets such as Fox will look like,” tweeted Darcy.

The right-wing media machine has wasted no time trashing Biden, with propagandists like Hannity raging against him as "weak" and "cognitively struggling." It all foreshadows what the next four years of coverage from outlets such as Fox will look like. https://t.co/aLaoppyXVB — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 21, 2021

Another user added that he couldn’t take Hannity’s comments seriously. “Hannity last night….. I can only laugh..” he tweeted.

Hannity last night…..



I can only laugh…. pic.twitter.com/xMsf8OzL8G — ANTIFA Commander (@NotonW) January 21, 2021

But despite the backlash Hannity received he continued his Biden hate rants on Thursday tweeting out, “HANNITY: Biden’s Address More Like ‘Student Council Speech’ From a Guy ‘Craving a Nap.’

HANNITY: Biden’s Address More Like ‘Student Council Speech’ From a Guy ‘Craving a Nap’ https://t.co/LqDyMof9SL — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 21, 2021



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

