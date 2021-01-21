2 missing siblings found in Alabama after being taken from NY foster home

Both children are fine and expected to be returned to New York

Two siblings are now safe after being abducted from their New York home.

Five-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr., and his three-year-old sister, Shekeria Cash, were in their pajamas when two people with ski masks forcibly snatched them on Tuesday. Both of the children were later found in Alabama and unharmed.

According to ABC 7NY, blood evidence helped authorities track down a rental car in Montgomery, Alabama, where the missing siblings were under blankets on the floor. The vehicle was located outside of a residence.

Police Chief Andrew Forsythe of Greece, New York, said a woman found in the car with the siblings had been taken in for questioning.

When the children were first taken, Forsythe was determined to find them. The police are also looking to speak to the children’s father, Dimitri Cash.

Forsythe called the incident a “planned, targeted abduction.”

According to the report, two men broke into the home, waking up the homeowner and two of the seven foster children. Those two kids ran downstairs when they heard their foster mother scream.

After duck taping the children and the homeowner together to restrain them, they reportedly took Shekeria and Dimitri.

Shekeria Cash and Dimitri Cash CREDIT: NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN

They initially stole the home owner’s van to get away then abandoned it in a nearby apartment complex. Authorities say the investigation is not over.

“There’s more people to locate,” Forsythe said per People. “There’s much more evidence to process and interviews to be conducted, so we’re not even close. This was the most important step.”

He thanked U.S. Marshals and the FBI for locating the children. Federal charges could be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The children had been with the foster family for two years. Both children are fine and expected to be returned to New York.

