NY man accused of killing 3 elderly women in senior home

Police have arrested 66-year-old Kevin Gavin who they believe attacked the three women over financial disputes.

In New York City, police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for multiple different murders since 2015.

According to CBS New York, the New York Police Department says Kevin Gavin is the accused serial killer with three victims who resided in the Carter G. Woodson Houses between 2015 and 2021. The 66-year-old man allegedly attacked the elderly women with a financial motive. Gavin also lived in the building and reportedly has a criminal history including arrests on drug-related charges.

“Mr. Gavin was familiar with many of the residents in the building and ran errands for some of the elderly tenants who resided at that location,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison according to the report.

Police say Gavin did make statements about the murders of Myrtle McKenny, Jacolia James, and Juanita Caballero. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez issued a statement about the crimes and the impact the violence had on the neighborhood.

“I wanted the community to know that I know how devastating these losses have been to the people of Brownsville, to the residents of those houses,” Gonzalez said according to CBS New York. “These women who were beloved mothers and grandmothers and neighbors, the fear that has existed in the Woodson Houses regarding what’s happening there.”

He added, “I am confident the defendant took advantage of his relationship with these women, was allowed into their homes, and did unspeakable acts of violence against them.”

McKenny was murdered in 2015, James in 2019, and Caballero most recently on January 15. At 82-years-old, police initially believed the first victim died of natural causes. According to a CBS New York report at the time, a doctor listed “complications from hypertension and diabetes,” on the death certificate allegedly without seeing the body.

It was not until employees at the funeral home found stab wounds and broken ribs as they prepared for the homegoing service then the Medical Examiner updated the cause of death to homicide.

“They find out that they killed her. I said, ‘What?’” said a neighbor Eliana Garcia at the time of the news to the outlet. “That lady don’t bother nobody. She was a good lady.”

“I can’t believe it, everyone is in shock,” said another neighbor Alana Garcia. “I’ve been here 25 years, this is disgusting.”

After 83-year-old Jacolia James was found beaten to death by her grandson, residents, family, and friends demanded the property increase security measures. CBS New York reported at the time, the only enforcement was a security guard who worked from 5 pm to midnight and minimal camera surveillance.

“We’re putting out a voice out here now so that they can hear that,” the victims daughter Lynda James said to the outlet. “Hopefully, something will be done by that. That’s my purpose. My purpose is to make sure my mom’s death serves a purpose.”

78-year-old Juanita Caballero was found dead by her son with a telephone cord around her neck CBS New York reported. None of the security demands made after the violent murder of James had happened. Last Saturday, Councilwoman Inez Barron said she renewed the calls for better security that were made after the 2019 case including not only more cameras and better security guards. She demanded NYCHA and the mayor set a timetable for change.

Tenant Association President Diane Johnson expressed the same sentiments and concern over the residents fear.

“We have tenants that, in the day or nighttime, are scared to go to the incinerator. We don’t know who’s gonna come out that exit,” Johnson said. “The person that sits there, we might have to help them. They don’t have mace. They don’t have a taser. They don’t have anything,”

“I think that this arrest will have a profound impact on the sense of public safety in Brooklyn,” said Gonzalez according to CBS New York. Investigators revealed Gavin became a suspect after the 2019 murder and forensic evidence from the 2021 crime scene lead to the arrest.

Tenant Esther Williams shared with CBS New York that she was not surprised when he was named the killer.

“I can’t lie, I’m not surprised,” she remarked, “Because he was always in and out of the building. He had access to the building. He had access to the tenants. All the tenants know him. And he was always looking for money.”

