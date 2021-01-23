Trump paid Capitol rally organizers over $2.7 million
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign gave individuals and firms who helped organized the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C., which led to the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol, more than $2.7 million over two years.
Bloomberg reported that payments were made until Nov. 23, according to Federal Election Commission filings — before the public announcement of the rally.
According to documents, eight Trump campaign officials were listed on a permit issued by the National Park Service for the rally including Maggie Mulvaney, niece of Mick Mulvaney, who was paid $138,000 until Nov. 23 by Trump’s campaign.
A Trump campaign adviser denied reports that the campaign played a role in paying for or organizing the Jan. 6 rally.
Megan Powers, one of two operations managers listed, was paid $290,000 from February 2018 through the recent filing period in November. Other recipients include GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren and backstage manager Ronald Holden.
The Associated Press originally reported on the payments, noting that Wren was paid $20,000 a month between March and November. Wren, who was listed as “VIP Advisor” in a permit, served as the national finance consultant for Trump’s reelection campaign.
The largest recipient of funds, which came from both the campaign and a joint fundraising committee, was Event Strategies Inc., which was paid more than $1.7 million.
People reacted to the news on Twitter, including talk show host Chip Franklin who tweeted, “I forgot my history…what do we do to people who fund attacks on America?”
Journalist Scott Dworkin tweeted, “Arrest everyone involved.”
