Trump paid Capitol rally organizers over $2.7 million

A Trump campaign adviser denied reports that the campaign played a role in the Jan. 6 rally

Loading the player...

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign gave individuals and firms who helped organized the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C., which led to the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol, more than $2.7 million over two years.

Bloomberg reported that payments were made until Nov. 23, according to Federal Election Commission filings — before the public announcement of the rally.

Read More: Supporters’ words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial

. @MaggieMulvaney was director of finance operations for the Trump campaign and helped plan the event that lead to last week's insurrection.



Since then, she’s locked her Twitter account.



You can't hide, Maggie. We all see your dirty hands. pic.twitter.com/GgXFtjD8Wb January 17, 2021

According to documents, eight Trump campaign officials were listed on a permit issued by the National Park Service for the rally including Maggie Mulvaney, niece of Mick Mulvaney, who was paid $138,000 until Nov. 23 by Trump’s campaign.

A Trump campaign adviser denied reports that the campaign played a role in paying for or organizing the Jan. 6 rally.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Megan Powers, one of two operations managers listed, was paid $290,000 from February 2018 through the recent filing period in November. Other recipients include GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren and backstage manager Ronald Holden.

The Associated Press originally reported on the payments, noting that Wren was paid $20,000 a month between March and November. Wren, who was listed as “VIP Advisor” in a permit, served as the national finance consultant for Trump’s reelection campaign.

Read More: Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

The largest recipient of funds, which came from both the campaign and a joint fundraising committee, was Event Strategies Inc., which was paid more than $1.7 million.

BREAKING from Bloomberg: Trump’s campaign paid organizers of the pre-riot rally 2.7 million dollars.



I forgot my history… what do we do to people who fund attacks on America? — Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) January 22, 2021

People reacted to the news on Twitter, including talk show host Chip Franklin who tweeted, “I forgot my history…what do we do to people who fund attacks on America?”

BREAKING: Trump’s campaign paid organizers of pre-riot rally $2.7 million—Bloomberg. Arrest everyone involved. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 22, 2021

Journalist Scott Dworkin tweeted, “Arrest everyone involved.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

