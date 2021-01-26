Food blogger Erick Castro brings plant-based options to Brooklyn bodegas with ‘Plantega’

Erick Castro is bringing plant-based healthy eating to his Brooklyn neighborhood, where it's been difficult to find good food that's also good for you.

TheGrio collaborated with The Weather Channel and Pattrn to share their series Faces of Change – people of color doing the work to promote green solutions and sustainable communities.

Read More: Karen Washington’s ‘garden of happiness’ brings healthy food choices to the Bronx

Plant-based food blogger and creative director, Erick Castro, is bringing healthier options to Brooklyn bodegas with ‘Plantega’– plant-based food in local bodegas.

During Castro’s three-month pilot, he’s using three bodegas in New York City as a test market for providing plant-based eggs, plant-based burgers, cheese, mayo, butter, and more to the surrounding community.

“My grandparents never cooked vegan meals for me,” Castro says. “For the Spanish community and people of color, it’s not something that we grew up knowing about.“

Castro’s Instagram account How to be Vegan in the Hood makes life a little easier for those who are trying to make the switch. The page is dedicated to providing affordable vegan tips, recipes, and restaurants.

Check out the full video below for more.

Loading the player...

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

