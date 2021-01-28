Texas dad killed in dispute over daughter’s cyberbullying, family says

'When he left from here, my husband went to go resolve the issue. He wanted to go speak to the parents,' said Shantal Harris, the victim’s wife

Brandon Curtis of Texas was shot and killed on Friday after he tried to confront the parents of a teen who had been bullying his daughter. According to the family, the teen had been verbally attacking his daughter for months.

“When he left from here, my husband went to go resolve the issue. He wanted to go speak to the parents,” said Shantal Harris, the victim’s wife, per ABC13.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez claims when Curtis, his daughter, and son went to the Humble area neighborhood, it was for the teens to fight. However, his wife and sister said that is not the case.

Brandon Curtis Image: ABC13

“I don’t feel like it’s right to let that come out like that. I’m angry. I’m angry about it,” said Harris. “I know my husband. My husband is not like that.”

“My brother would never put a hand on a child,” said Jeran Perkins, Curtis’ sister. “We want justice.”

20-year-old J Richardson shot the father of five, claiming self-defense after Curtis allegedly put his hands on his brother. First responders pronounced Curtis died at the scene. Richardson was not charged but will be referred to the Harris County grand jury.

“For them to claim self- defense, it’s sickening,” said Harris. The family wants the man who shot Curtis charged.

Harris told ABC13 that their daughter had been bullied by a teen boy for months, even sharing some of the profanity-filled text messages she has received. Curtis and his family spoke to the boy’s parents a few months ago, but they say the bullying continued even after her husband’s death.

After the violent altercation, the daughter received a text message which read, “We all had a fight and killed dey daddy.”

“They think it’s a joke,” said Curtis’ sister, Robinique Miles.

