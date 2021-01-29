NBA’s Karl-Anthony Towns says he was hit by drunk driver, hospitalized during off-season

Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves star, shares that the incident happened while he was in Los Angeles

Karl-Anthony Towns has had his share of tragedies and challenges in the last year, but fortunately, it looks like he has a strong support system.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves star shared on Instagram that a drunk driver hit him before the start of the 2020-2021 season.

During a game of Q&A on his Instagram Stories, Towns revealed the incident after a fan asked, “How do you stay strong after overcoming so much?”

Towns listed his faith and included a shoutout to his girlfriend, model/influencer Jordyn Woods.

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows.” wrote Towns, as captured by Larry Brown Sports. “From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down.”

He also talks about how Woods helped him push through while suffering with COVID-19 and the deaths in his family.

As recently reported by theGrio, Towns, 25, contracted COVID-19 months after losing his mother to the virus.

His mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died of coronavirus complications in April at age 58. In December, Towns revealed that he has lost a total of seven relatives to the virus.

“It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result can be,” Towns said on Twitter. “To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.”

The two-time All-Star expressed how losing his mother to COVID-19 impacted him when the NBA returned to regular season play in December.

“I don’t even recognize most of my other games and years I’ve played and how I felt those days,” Towns, now in his sixth season, said in a press conference following a game with the Detroit Pistons last month.

“If I can be honest with y’all for a second, I mean, I don’t really recall or really care. I only know what happened from April 13 on,” he added. “Because you may see me smiling and stuff, but that Karl died on April 13. He’s never coming back. I don’t remember that man.”

Additional reporting by Matthew Allen

