Brandy to join ‘The Voice’ as new battle advisor

The singer will join 'Team Legend' on the hit show

Loading the player...

After a jam-packed 2020, Brandy is set to join The Voice for season 20 as a battle advisor.

From the release of her acclaimed 7th studio album, B7, to her legendary Verzuz with Monica, Brandy was all over 2020.

The singer’s career has spanned decades, including music, film, and television. Now, it seems The Voice will be taking some lessons from “The Vocal Bible” herself.

Brandy (Photo: Derek Blanks)

Read More: Brandy’s ‘I Wanna Be Down’ cypher steals the show at BET Hip-Hop Awards

The Voice has announced the “battle advisors” for the upcoming 20th season of the hit show, with judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton.

Brandy is set to join “Team Legend” in the show’s battle rounds. Season 20, which marks the 10th anniversary of the series, is set to premiere next month.

When promoting B7 last year, Brandy sat down with theGrio and opened up about her new music and how her experiences shape her writing process.

On her single, “Borderline”, the singer explained, “‘Borderline’ is about me in an experience where I fell so hard for someone that was just unavailable to me … [it’s] a very hard thing to experience when you fall in love all alone…I really had to tell a story that was deep, that I experienced, that was true to me but that I did overcome in the video.”

She also shined a light on the importance of mental health and discussion around the topic.

She revealed, “I’ve dealt with depression in the most severe … like severe depression. I’ve dealt with trauma. I’ve dealt with PTSD. I’ve gone through a lot and I had to overcome a lot, but I had to overcome everything that I’ve overcame by doing the work…a lot of the songs on the album, I was talking about the times where I wasn’t my best self. And I think when people can hear me say that, they can get help.”

Read More: Brandy, Monica take over 30 out of 40 spots on Apple Music chart after Verzuz battle

You can catch Brandy, John Legend, and the rest of the mentors on The Voice when the show returns Monday, March 1 at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

