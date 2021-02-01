Diddy says ‘life got better’ after getting closer to kids during pandemic

'It's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father.'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has opened up about how the COVID pandemic has brought him closer to his kids.

Speaking with music icon Clive Davis during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night, the rapper said being able to spend quality time with his family has been a ‘blessing.’

“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself. It’s really been a blessing,” Combs told Davis during the virtual event, per PEOPLE. “I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family.”

Diddy is father to twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 14, and son Christian, 22, whom he shared with late partner Kim Porter as well as son Justin, 27, and daughter Chance, 14, from other relationships. Porter died at age 47 in 2018 from a lung infection.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs arrives with date, Kim Porter, for the 77th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 27, 2005, in Los Angeles. Combs will be a presenter during the Oscars telecast. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

“For me, it’s been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person,” he added.

The music mogul and his daughters have also been paying it forward during the pandemic. Last month, they donated care packages to the women and children of Alexandria House, PEOPLE reported.

“Last year and going into this year has been difficult for so many. We know how truly blessed we are, and our parents have taught us the importance of helping others,” Chance, D’Lila and Jessie told the publication in a statement at the time. “It’s something that we’ve made a goal for ourselves as we start to make our own decisions and find our paths as young women.”

They added, “We have made long-lasting memories from our visit to Alexandria House,” which is a shelter for women.

Meanwhile, theGRIO previously reported, Clive Davis was able to pack in 2,000 guests to his exclusive, virtual, pre-Grammy gala via a Zoom session on Saturday night. He then conducted one-on-one interviews with several A-list guests, including Grammy-winning artists Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Chance The Rapper. It was the first of a two-part event, per Variety

