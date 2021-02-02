Dramatic reading of ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ drops new trailer

The reading stars Jenifer Lewis, Dyllón Burnside, and more

The dramatic reading of George M. Johnson’s All Boys Aren’t Blue is set to air next week. Now, the official trailer for the star-studded reading has been released.

The bestselling All Boys Aren’t Blue by Johnson is an essay collection that explores Johnson’s “childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia.” The book is described as covering “gender identity, toxic masculinity, brotherhood, family, structural marginalization, consent, and Black joy,” and an official staged reading of the book is set to air next week.

The reading, which was announced a few weeks ago, stars the legendary Jenifer Lewis, as well as Dyllón Burnside, Bernard David Jones, and Thomas Hobson. The trailer immediately kicks off with a voiceover from Lewis, and previews an intimate and nuanced reading of the bestselling text.

When promoting the book last year, Johnson sat down with theGrio and opened up about his hopes for the book and what inspired him to write it.

“I named the book ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ for a myriad of reasons. The first reason is the most obvious. It kind of is a play on my gender reveals and how we know when kids are born. It’s like, oh, girls are pink. Boys are blue. And so in saying like, well, all boys aren’t blue is kind of a statement, like, oh, OK,” he explained.

He continued, “Now that we have more children who are starting to identify at a much younger age, we have to be the community that is a blueprint that starts to put systems in place, and safety mechanisms in place for them, when they do come out…so that they are safe and that they have homes to go to and also resources. We didn’t have a lot of resources when I was growing up and I felt that the book, most importantly, could be a resource guide to families, in particular Black families who were looking for a way to figure out what may be going on with their children.”

The staging is in honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in an effort, “to move out the fear that creates stigma and replace it with love.”

