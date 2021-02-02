FBI agents killed, three wounded after shot serving warrant in Florida

Law enforcement were serving a warrant in a child exploitation case before the suspect opened fire. The suspect is also dead.

Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three wounded Tuesday morning while serving a federal search warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

The suspect was also killed during the standoff in which he barricaded himself inside a home, said FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock.

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Two of the wounded agents were taken to hospitals to be treated and were in stable condition, Leverock said, adding that the names of the deceased agents will not be released immediately.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video. The agents had arrived to serve a federal search warrant in connection with a case involving violent crimes against children, Leverock said.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

Law enforcement gather near the scene of a shooting that wounded several FBI agents in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson was briefed on the shooting and was closely monitoring the situation on Tuesday, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

The gunfire erupted with about four shots at about 6 a.m., said Julius McLymont, whose house borders the Water Terrace apartment complex.

“Boom boom boom boom,” he said.

He thought it was a car backfiring but about two minutes later he heard another volley of about five shots. He went outside and looked over his fence as police cars and ambulances rushed in. Then he saw officers working on someone lying on the ground, who was then loaded into an ambulance.

A SWAT team appeared next, with officers donning riot gear. Then they went around the building, yelling “go go go.”

McLymont said he couldn’t see the apartment where the shooting happened from his location.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about the suspect, who reportedly remained inside the home, surrounded by officers.

